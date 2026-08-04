INR supported by dollar weakness but rebounding oil prices and heavy importer demand cap gains

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as support from the broad-based weakness in the US Dollar Index amid improving global risk sentiment was negated by dollar demand from importers. INR opened at Rs 95.35 per dollar and hit a high of 95.25 so far during the day. Lower oil prices and a softer US dollar outweighed importer demand for dollars, with market participants now turning their attention to the upcoming RBI MPC decision and key US economic data later this week for further direction. At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.35, then touched 95.34, registering a gain of 3 paise from its previous close. Local shares are seen opening on a cautious note on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of gains. The BSE Sensex is trading at 78,811.63 (up 0.22%), while the NSE Nifty 50 sits at 24,611.55 (down 0.66%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News