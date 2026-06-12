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INR surges amid sharp pull back in oil prices; Sensex and Nifty jump by around 2%

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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The Indian rupee surged 67 paise to close at 95.18 (provisional) against the greenback on Friday as global oil prices fell sharply after US President Donald Trump indicated an imminent deal with Iran. A firm trend in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency also supported the rupee during the day. Indian shares closed Friday's session on a buoyant note in a broad-based rally, with both frontline and broader market indexes posting sharp gains. The BSE Sensex settled at 75,527.95, surging 1,695.40 points (2.30%), and the NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,622.90, climbing 461.30 points (1.99%). Trump has reportedly said a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete, and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the Islamic Republic hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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