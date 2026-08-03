INR surges in early trades as oil prices fall sharply; Weak DXY supports

The Indian rupee surged 31 paise to 95.12 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday over a steep fall in global crude oil prices and a softer greenback after US President Donald Trump decided to hold off strikes against Iran. The dollar index fell toward 99.5 on Monday, extending its decline to a fifth consecutive session after Japan confirmed it had carried out coordinated yen-buying operations with the US, while Bank of Japan data indicated the country may have spent as much as $58.97 billion on Thursday. FII inflows, a rise in the country's forex reserves, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) support further strengthened the local unit. Indias BSE Sensex rose about 0.7% to 78,661 early today, extending gains for a fourth straight session and reaching its highest level since April 21, as lower crude oil prices lifted sentiment in the import-dependent economy. Oil prices fell amid optimism over potential US-Iran diplomatic progress, easing concerns about supply disruptions. Investors now await the RBI's policy meeting this week. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.15 against the greenback before rising further to 95.12, up 31 paise from its previous close.

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