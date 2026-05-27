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INR turns lower amid renewed signs of geopolitical tensions

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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The Indian rupee turned weak after a positive opening on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding peace deal between US and Iran and an uptick in dollar index is adding pressure on the counter. INR opened at Rs 95.60 per dollar and slipped to a low of 95.78 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 47 paise to close at 95.73 against the US dollar, on renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a rise in crude oil prices. Indian shares also fell notably on Tuesday after American forces hit missile launch sites in Iran and boats trying to place mines, denting hopes of an imminent peace deal.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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