Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens beyond Rs 94 per dollar as oil prices bounce higher amid Hormuz disruption

INR weakens beyond Rs 94 per dollar as oil prices bounce higher amid Hormuz disruption

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian rupee extended weakness to a four-week low beyond Rs 94 per dollar mark on Thursday as dollar firmed and oil prices soared amid renewed tensions in Middle East. Greenback receives support from heightened safe-haven demand amid ongoing Middle East uncertainty and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. INR opened at Rs 94.03 per dollar and hit a low of 94.17 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee closed at 93.78 against the US dollar. Intense selling in domestic equity markets and sustained outflow of foreign capital also weighed on the Indian currency. The Indian stock market opened in deep red due to weak global cues and rising oil prices. The Sensex plummeted over 800 points, opening below 78,000, while the Nifty 50 opened below 24,200.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intensity and the duration of West Asia conflict and the resultant damage add risk to the inflation and growth outlooks: MPC minutes

Larsen & Toubro's B&F vertical bags significant orders

Sangam India rises as Q4 PAT skyrockets 245% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Nifty trades below 24,300 level; consumer durables shares decline

Outcome of board meeting of Coforge

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story