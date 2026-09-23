Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weighed down by the broad strength of the American currency

INR weighed down by the broad strength of the American currency

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian rupee fell 12 paise to close at 95.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by the broad strength of the American currency and a slight recovery in crude oil prices from lower levels. Indian shares ended modestly higher on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on developments between the U.S. and Iran, and looked forward to a crucial U.S.-China summit on Thursday, which could lead to new trade agreements amid escalating competition and restrictions on advanced technologies. Indian equity benchmarks rebounded strongly today, with the NSE Nifty 50 gaining 117.80 points (0.50%) to close at 23,446.80, and the BSE Sensex climbing 299.17 points (0.40%) to finish at 74,828.25. The dollar strengthened on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, raising expectations of a rate hike by the US Fed in 2026. However, positive domestic markets supported the rupee at lower levels. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.58 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched an intraday high of 95.57 against the American currency in intraday trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ArMee Infotech IPO subscribed 53% on day 1

Swastika Infra IPO subscribed 96% on day 1

Adroit Industries (India) IPO subscribed 5.18 times on day 1

Elevate Campuses IPO subscribed 20% on day 1

SBI Card launches fixed deposit backed Advantage SBI Card on SBI YONO

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Next Story