INR weighed down by weak investor sentiments; Falling oil prices limit losses

The Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 95.45 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed by weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows amid lingering geopolitical risks. Local shares cut early losses to end mixed. Investors heaved a sigh of relief as cooling U.S. inflation prompted bets the Federal Reserve would leave its policy rate unchanged at its September meeting. Falling oil prices also lent some support and contributed to value buying at lower levels. Brent crude prices were down more than 2 percent today, snapping a six-day advance after EIA data showed a massive increase in U.S. oil inventories last week and the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2026 global oil demand outlook. However, investor sentiment remains fragile on the delay in the deal between the US and Iran and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.35-95.48 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.45 (provisional), lower by 12 paise from its previous close.

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