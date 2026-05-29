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Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 15.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 426.26 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 15.69% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 426.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.84% to Rs 139.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 2140.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1999.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales426.26358.92 19 2140.011999.95 7 OPM %5.897.93 -10.6111.06 - PBDT25.5129.19 -13 222.18221.92 0 PBT16.0722.02 -27 186.68192.77 -3 NP11.7113.89 -16 139.41142.02 -2

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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