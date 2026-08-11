Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 611.52 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 24.51% to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 611.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 691.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales611.52691.13 -12 OPM %11.0612.24 -PBDT68.5384.77 -19 PBT58.8277.45 -24 NP43.8758.11 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the June 2026 quarter

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit rises 1660.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Bell reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TCPL Packaging consolidated net profit rises 79.26% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Next Story