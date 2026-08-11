Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 611.52 croreNet profit of Insecticides India declined 24.51% to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 611.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 691.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales611.52691.13 -12 OPM %11.0612.24 -PBDT68.5384.77 -19 PBT58.8277.45 -24 NP43.8758.11 -25
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