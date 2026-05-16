Insecticides India launches GRANUVIA - a next-gen insecticide for paddy crop

Insecticides India (IIL) today announced the launch of GRANUVIA, a next-generation, future-ready insecticide in India. GRANUVIA is designed to provide long-duration control of brown plant hopper (BPH) up to 60 days from days of application, recommended application window 30-35 Days after transplanting, along with up to two weeks of protection against stem borer (for dead heart management) two of the most damaging pests affecting paddy crop.

Pest infestations continue to significantly impact rice productivity across India. Last year, early and prolonged outbreaks of brown plant hopper affected millions of acres across multiple states, forcing farmers to undertake at least two to three rounds of intervention to manage the pest. In severe cases, BPH can lead to yield losses ranging from 20% to 60%.