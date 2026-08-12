Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore

Net profit of Insolation Energy declined 13.80% to Rs 37.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 361.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales740.70361.89 105 OPM %9.7415.68 -PBDT64.4254.84 17 PBT47.5052.05 -9 NP37.0442.97 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Next Story