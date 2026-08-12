Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.68% to Rs 740.70 croreNet profit of Insolation Energy declined 13.80% to Rs 37.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 361.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales740.70361.89 105 OPM %9.7415.68 -PBDT64.4254.84 17 PBT47.5052.05 -9 NP37.0442.97 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content