Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore

Net profit of Insolation Energy declined 13.80% to Rs 37.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.68% to Rs 740.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 361.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.740.70361.899.7415.6864.4254.8447.5052.0537.0442.97

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