Insolation Energy consolidated net profit rises 64.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.10% to Rs 793.93 crore

Net profit of Insolation Energy rose 64.76% to Rs 69.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.10% to Rs 793.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.76% to Rs 200.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 2146.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1333.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.