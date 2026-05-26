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Insolation Energy consolidated net profit rises 64.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 100.10% to Rs 793.93 crore

Net profit of Insolation Energy rose 64.76% to Rs 69.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.10% to Rs 793.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.76% to Rs 200.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 2146.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1333.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales793.93396.77 100 2146.021333.76 61 OPM %13.9414.46 -13.3812.20 - PBDT101.2556.19 80 281.08164.35 71 PBT86.2953.21 62 245.29153.05 60 NP69.8442.39 65 200.63125.58 60

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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