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Insolation Energy spurts on securing Rs 558-cr order from NTPC Renewable Energy

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Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Insolation Energy zoomed 11.44% to Rs 120.80 after it has received a contract worth Rs 558.29 crore, from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC.

The order involves the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and is scheduled to be executed during the financial year 2026-27.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to the supply of solar PV modules. Insolation Energy confirmed that the promoter group or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Insolation Energy is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Solar Panels in the brand name of INA.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 64.8% to Rs 69.84 crore on 100.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 793.93 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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