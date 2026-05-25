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Intec Capital consolidated net profit rises 58.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Intec Capital rose 58.71% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3036.36% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 227.73% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.723.01 -10 11.703.57 228 OPM %240.81123.26 -111.0353.50 - PBDT6.503.87 68 10.491.64 540 PBT6.423.69 74 10.151.16 775 NP4.923.10 59 6.900.22 3036

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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