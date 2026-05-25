Intec Capital consolidated net profit rises 58.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Intec Capital rose 58.71% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3036.36% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 227.73% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.