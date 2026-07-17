Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 44.30 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India declined 11.22% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 44.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.3045.73 -3 OPM %16.4119.86 -PBDT6.838.41 -19 PBT5.627.23 -22 NP4.515.08 -11
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