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Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 39.73 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 17.43% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 39.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.60% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 168.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.7342.26 -6 168.71165.86 2 OPM %15.9318.27 -16.9118.98 - PBDT5.927.00 -15 26.7130.03 -11 PBT4.715.93 -21 21.8626.40 -17 NP3.414.13 -17 15.4218.49 -17

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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