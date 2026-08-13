Integra Essentia consolidated net profit declines 96.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 111.91 crore

Net profit of Integra Essentia declined 96.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 111.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.111.9178.730.811.311.141.560.890.650.020.54

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