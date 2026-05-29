Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integra Essentia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Integra Essentia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.23% to Rs 134.15 crore

Net Loss of Integra Essentia reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.23% to Rs 134.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 473.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 441.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.1599.94 34 473.62441.73 7 OPM %-4.640.04 --0.111.16 - PBDT-4.131.87 PL 2.9610.08 -71 PBT-3.770.84 PL 0.566.22 -91 NP-2.54-0.05 -4980 0.323.84 -92

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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