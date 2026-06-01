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Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net loss of Integrated Capital Services reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.25 -16 0.840.66 27 OPM %9.5236.00 --13.103.03 - PBDT0.090.11 -18 0.450.10 350 PBT0.050.07 -29 0.33-0.06 LP NP-0.740.04 PL -1.25-0.05 -2400

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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