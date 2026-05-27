Integrated Proteins standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 73.52% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net profit of Integrated Proteins rose 9.52% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.52% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.77% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.