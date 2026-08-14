Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.56% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net Loss of Integrated Thermoplastics reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 84.56% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.231.49-452.17-91.28-1.04-1.36-1.14-1.48-1.26-1.48

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