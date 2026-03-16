Intellect announces strategic partnership with UK-based Fintel

Intellect Design Arena announced a strategic partnership with Fintel PLC (AIM: FNTL), a listed and leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, via the formation of a 50:50 joint venture in the United Kingdom.

The joint venture will deploy and commercialise Intellect's globally proven enterprise grade Agentic AI platform into the UK Wealth Management market via Fintel's extensive client portfolio. It aims to be the UK market leader in this sector of Financial Services.

The joint venture will operate as a dedicated UK entity combining Intellect's global AI architecture leadership with Fintel's distribution reach, regulatory insight, and ecosystem intelligence. The platform launches with UK-aligned advisory capabilities and expands continuously as new Digital Experts are introduced.

Over time, the architecture is designed to evolve into a comprehensive AI operating layer supporting the full lifecycle of advisory relationships from client acquisition to long-term supervision and engagement. The partners believe the initiative marks a turning point in advisory infrastructure. In the AI era, platforms will no longer be static software suites; they will be adaptive ecosystems capable of learning, scaling, and evolving alongside the firms they serve. Commenting about the Joint Venture, Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, This joint venture is about delivering an AI-first operating architecture for financial advice rather than adding another layer of software to an already complex technology stack. Legacy advisory platforms were designed primarily to record activity and manage workflows, whereas we are designing infrastructure that thinks, supervises, and guides execution in real time. When intelligence is embedded into the operating fabric of a firm, adviser capacity expands without proportional cost growth, compliance becomes proactive rather than reactive, and client outcomes improve as a system property rather than through manual effort. The UK is one of the most sophisticated advisory markets globally, and it demands technology that is native to its regulatory, operational, and product realities. By combining Intellect's eMACH.ai architecture with Fintel's deep market reach, we are creating a platform that amplifies human advisers rather than replacing them, enabling firms to scale trust, resilience, and productivity in the Agentic AI era.