Intellect bags IT transformation deal with Sharjah-based financial institution

Intellect Design Arena announced that a leading Sharjah-based financial institution in UAE driving regional economic growth, has officially signed a strategic partnership with Intellect to completely modernise its corporate banking value proposition. The transformation will replace product-centric legacy silos with a unified, digital-first transaction banking experience designed specifically to scale corporate operations across the region.

Through this collaboration, the bank will deploy Intellect's comprehensive front-to-back transactional banking framework. The future-ready implementation includes end-to-end Digital Onboarding, advanced Cash Management (CBX), Virtual Account Management (VAM), Collections, and Liquidity Management. Built on composable, microservices-based eMACH.ai architecture, this infrastructure enables the bank to capture sustainable liabilities and significantly accelerate year-on-year corporate portfolio growth.