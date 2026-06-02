Intellect Design Arena climbs after launching AI digital banking platform in Europe

Intellect Design Arena jumped 2.63% to Rs 746.75 after the company launched AI Digital Banking platform tailored for challenger banks and digital-native financial institutions across the UK and Europe.

The AI Digital Banking platform is designed as a fully cognitive banking platform where intelligence serves as the core operating principle. Breaking away from traditional architectures, this intelligence is seamlessly woven throughout customer engagement, business strategy, operations, risk management, data utilisation, and underlying technology, enabling a Challenger Bank to operate as an AI-native digital bank from day one rather than retrofitting intelligence later.

The platform incorporates 28 critical capabilities across seven key areasengagement, business, operations, risk and compliance, knowledge, intelligence, and technology. Advanced features such as the Natural Language Navigator, Autonomous Processing, Dynamic Product Bundling, and a Zero-Error Mandate empower AI-native digital banks to operate autonomously and at scale. Furthermore, the platform is designed for trust by design, adhering to UK & European regulations, including the EU AI Act, GDPR, DORA, PSD3, UK Open Banking Standards and the UK FCA Consumer Duty.

The company expects the platform to deliver measurable business benefits, including up to a 20% reduction in cost-to-income ratio through greater operational efficiency, up to three times higher revenue per customer through AI-driven personalization, and return on equity in the range of 22% to 28% for AI-native digital banks. The company also said the platform's built-in governance, security, and auditability features could help reduce compliance-related costs by as much as 60%, while supporting innovation within evolving regulatory frameworks. Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said, "The launch of our AI Digital Banking platform marks a pivotal shift from traditional banking to truly cognitive, autonomous banking. By embedding AI natively into seven core design dimensionsfrom dark data hyper-personalization to predictive pre-emption and ecosystem-embedded financewe are giving new Challenger Banks the ultimate technological foundation to scale exponentially. This is the foundation a Challenger Bank needs to be an AI-native digital bank from day one, not AI-retrofitted years later. The platform transforms real-time customer intent into compounding business growth."