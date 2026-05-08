Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 11.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 847.02 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 11.15% to Rs 120.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 847.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 725.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.80% to Rs 345.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 3038.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2500.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.