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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 845.17 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 8.02% to Rs 102.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 845.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 701.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales845.17701.69 20 OPM %19.6320.25 -PBDT192.75173.38 11 PBT135.16125.24 8 NP102.0794.49 8

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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