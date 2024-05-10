Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2024.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd tumbled 13.96% to Rs 880.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23067 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 4.51% to Rs 957.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5797 shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd crashed 4.39% to Rs 62.78. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sula Vineyards Ltd corrected 3.90% to Rs 477.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45636 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd slipped 3.59% to Rs 582.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

