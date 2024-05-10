Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Intellect Design Arena Ltd tumbled 13.96% to Rs 880.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23067 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 4.51% to Rs 957.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5797 shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd crashed 4.39% to Rs 62.78. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sula Vineyards Ltd corrected 3.90% to Rs 477.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45636 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd slipped 3.59% to Rs 582.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect Design Arena appoints Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Intellect Design Arena Ltd Slips 11.74%

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story