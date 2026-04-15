Intellect launches AAOIFI-compliant eMACH.ai Islamic Banking platform

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of eMACH.ai Islamic Banking. Built on a cloud-native, microservices-based platform, this comprehensive suite is AAOIFI-compliant and purpose built to help banks scale while complying effectively with evolving Shariah regulations.

Existing Islamic banking solutions are built on legacy systems and superficial Shariah "bolt-ons" that lack necessary Shariah controls, regulatory requirements and overall future-readiness required by Islamic Banks. eMACH.ai Islamic Banking - a digital-first, AAOIFI-compliant platform is purpose-built on eMACH.ai (Events, Microservices, API, Cloud, Headless, AI) foundation with "Shariah by design" principles. The platform delivers a robust and comprehensive suite that caters to every facet of the banking ecosystem including a Core Transaction Engine, which offers DIY configurable accounts such as Wadiah, Mudarabah, and Wakala. This engine facilitates quick go-to-market strategies and real-time ledger management. Ensuring Shari'ah-compliant profit payouts is complex and time-consuming without an automated solution. That is why the Islamic Pool Management capability utilises embedded AI for forecasting, profit management & distribution, and zakat management. Meanwhile, the Islamic Financing capability supports the entire financing lifecycle for instruments like Murabaha, Operating Ijarah, Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek, Musharakah, Tawarruq, Istisna'a, and Qard Hasan. The platform further extends its reach to an end-to-end Islamic Trade Finance and a fully automated Islamic Treasury.