Intellect launches MSOCK technology at Global FinTech Fest 2026

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of MSOCK Multidimensional Multilayer System of Connected Knowledge, an AI-native engineering system designed to address one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption: AI can generate code, but it does not inherently understand the enterprise it is being asked to change. Intellect has filed 39 patents relating to MSOCK technology and is launching the technology to the world for the first time on 09 September 2026, at Global FinTech Fest 2026.

MSOCK introduces a new enterprise knowledge infrastructure that makes institutional knowledge connected, computable and visual, enabling AI to understand the relationships across business, operations, compliance and technology before it acts.