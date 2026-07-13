Intellect Design Arena announced three strategic customer wins for its eMACH.ai Custody. The engagements reinforce Intellect's growing leadership in enabling financial services institutions to establish modern custody and asset servicing businesses through its integrated Wealth and Capital Markets capabilities.

Commenting on the strategic wins, Ramanan SV, CEO-India & South Asia, Intellect Design Arena, said, "Custody is emerging as a strategic growth opportunity for non-bank financial institutions looking to broaden their Wealth and Capital Markets offerings. As institutions enter the custody and asset servicing domain, they need more than a technology solution; they need a business foundation that enables continuous expansion. Intellect's eMACH.ai Custody has been architected as the gateway to Intellect's integrated Wealth and Capital Markets capabilities, enabling institutions to progressively expand into fund accounting, transfer agency, investor servicing, and post-trade operations without reimagining their technology landscape. These three strategic customer wins reinforce our belief that the future of custody lies in connected, AI-First platforms that enable institutions to grow beyond custody into comprehensive investment servicing businesses.