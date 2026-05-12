Intellect wins landmark partnership with 37 Canadian financial institutions

Intellect Design Arena announced that 37 Canadian financial institutions, which are participants of the National Digital Banking Working Group (NDBWG), have selected Intellect to deliver a world-class digital banking experience to over 262,000 credit union and financial institution members across 5 provinces.

This landmark partnership unites institutions managing over $11.7 billion CAD in assets under a single, future-ready digital architecture, marking one of the most significant collaborative digital transformation initiatives within Canada's financial ecosystem.

The NDBWG selected Intellect as a partner to provide its eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) and associated services to its participating financial institutions, following an exclusive negotiation period announced in August 2025.