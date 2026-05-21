Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 345.68 crore

Net profit of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 71.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 345.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 96.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 1379.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1337.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales345.68338.27 2 1379.551337.88 3 OPM %62.6342.43 -54.8559.46 - PBDT149.0672.74 105 475.69484.16 -2 PBT1.16-71.93 LP -118.00-96.61 -22 NP1.16-71.93 LP -118.00-96.61 -22

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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