Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 30.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.31% to Rs 30.12 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 30.40% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.1230.522.067.141.432.970.501.400.871.25

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