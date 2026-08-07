Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 30.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.31% to Rs 30.12 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 30.40% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.1230.52 -1 OPM %2.067.14 -PBDT1.432.97 -52 PBT0.501.40 -64 NP0.871.25 -30
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