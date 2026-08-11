Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 215.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 29.13 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 215.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 29.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.1325.91 12 OPM %7.936.91 -PBDT1.931.47 31 PBT0.650.34 91 NP0.630.20 215
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