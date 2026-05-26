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Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 764.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.29% to Rs 30.67 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 764.29% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 30.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.42% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 107.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.6723.01 33 107.5888.15 22 OPM %9.296.69 -8.248.19 - PBDT2.841.31 117 7.665.89 30 PBT1.560.22 609 2.751.56 76 NP1.210.14 764 1.921.14 68

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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