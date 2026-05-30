Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 234.12% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 234.12% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.46% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 7.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.840.85 234 7.377.41 -1 OPM %75.70-111.76 -55.2240.08 - PBDT1.88-0.54 LP 5.003.95 27 PBT1.87-0.54 LP 4.953.93 26 NP1.33-0.39 LP 3.492.85 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sangam Health Care Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Fancy Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dharti Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story