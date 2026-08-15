Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 98.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.47% to Rs 1.38 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 98.36% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.47% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.380.86 60 OPM %52.9034.88 -PBDT1.560.95 64 PBT1.550.94 65 NP1.210.61 98
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