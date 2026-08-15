Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 98.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 98.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 60.47% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 98.36% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.47% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.380.86 60 OPM %52.9034.88 -PBDT1.560.95 64 PBT1.550.94 65 NP1.210.61 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 3.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Popees Baby Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mrugesh Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Next Story