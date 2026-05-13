Interarch Building bags order worth Rs 102 cr to establish PEB

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 102 crore, excluding taxes, from a domestic client for the construction of a pre-engineered steel building system (PEB).

The company said it could not disclose the customers identity due to commercial considerations.

The scope of the project includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of the pre-engineered steel building system. The project is expected to be completed within 8 to 10 months.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 32.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.26 crore, driven by a 43.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.