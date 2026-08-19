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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building gains after bagging Rs 128-cr contract from FMCG player

Interarch Building gains after bagging Rs 128-cr contract from FMCG player

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Interarch Building Solutions jumped 1.85% to Rs 1,752 after the company received Rs 128 crore contract from a domestic FMCG player of international repute to construct a manufacturing facility for homecare/beauty and wellness products.

Due to commercial considerations, the company did not disclose the name of the customer.

The order covers complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of the facility. The contract provides for a 20% advance payment and is expected to be completed within approximately 10 months.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The companys standalone net profit declined marginally by 0.46% to Rs 28.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 28.38 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales, however, jumped 20.72% year on year to Rs 459.65 crore during the quarter.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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