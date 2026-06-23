Interarch Building Solutions added 2.98% to Rs 1,946.90 after the company has secured a contract worth Rs 165 crore from a domestic customer to manufacturing steel building system.

Due to commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the customer. The scope of contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will receive a 10% advance against an advance bank guarantee (ABG). The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

Meanwhile, the company has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 375 crore during June 2026, reflecting increasing demand for its integrated steel construction solutions across India's expanding industrial landscape.