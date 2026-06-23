Interarch Building Solutions added 2.98% to Rs 1,946.90 after the company has secured a contract worth Rs 165 crore from a domestic customer to manufacturing steel building system.Due to commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the customer. The scope of contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system.
Under the terms of the contract, the company will receive a 10% advance against an advance bank guarantee (ABG). The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.
Meanwhile, the company has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 375 crore during June 2026, reflecting increasing demand for its integrated steel construction solutions across India's expanding industrial landscape.
The new orders include a major contract worth Rs 165 crore from the energy sector in Vadodara, along with multiple projects across the hydrocarbon, farm equipment, electrical products, renewable energy, and data centre industries.
Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 5.4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 36.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8.7% to Rs 503.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content