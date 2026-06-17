Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 87-crore order from renewable energy sector customer

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 87 crore from a customer operating in the renewable energy and solar panel industry.

The company said the identity of the customer cannot be disclosed at this stage due to confidentiality obligations and commercial considerations.

The scope of the order includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The project is scheduled to be completed within approximately 10 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 5.4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 36.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8.7% to Rs 503.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.