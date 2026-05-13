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Interarch Building Solutions board approves collaboration with ER Steel, Canada

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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At meeting held on 13 May 2026

The board of Interarch Building Solutions at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved the following:

- Approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ER Steel, Canada for strategic collaboration in the structural steel and pre-engineered building (PEB/PEMB) business in Canada and North America.

- Approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ER Steel, Canada for exploration and development of Open Web Steel Joists (OWSJ) business.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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