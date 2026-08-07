Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 459.65 croreNet profit of Interarch Building Solutions declined 0.46% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 459.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales459.65380.77 21 OPM %8.588.31 -PBDT41.6140.93 2 PBT37.5637.78 -1 NP28.2528.38 0
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