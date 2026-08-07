Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 459.65 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions declined 0.46% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 459.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales459.65380.77 21 OPM %8.588.31 -PBDT41.6140.93 2 PBT37.5637.78 -1 NP28.2528.38 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 0.48% in the June 2026 quarter

GEE standalone net profit rises 598.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 70.34% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Next Story