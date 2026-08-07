Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.72% to Rs 459.65 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions declined 0.46% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 459.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.459.65380.778.588.3141.6140.9337.5637.7828.2528.38

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