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Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit declines 5.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 503.62 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions declined 5.38% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 503.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.75% to Rs 134.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 1898.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1453.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales503.62463.51 9 1898.001453.83 31 OPM %10.4810.54 -9.299.37 - PBDT57.6355.25 4 202.67154.47 31 PBT53.6050.39 6 188.23142.70 32 NP36.6038.68 -5 134.52107.83 25

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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