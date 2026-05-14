Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit declines 5.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 503.62 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions declined 5.38% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 503.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.75% to Rs 134.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 1898.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1453.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.