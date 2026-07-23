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Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 24584.10 crore

Net loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 237.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2176.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 24584.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20496.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24584.1020496.30 20 OPM %13.2925.50 -PBDT2731.804876.70 -44 PBT-238.402310.70 PL NP-237.602176.30 PL

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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