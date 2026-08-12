Interise Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 869.79 croreNet profit of Interise Trust rose 14.87% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 869.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 895.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales869.79895.66 -3 OPM %71.8174.51 -PBDT315.55327.39 -4 PBT64.0135.63 80 NP31.5927.50 15
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