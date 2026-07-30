International Combustion (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.99 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 65.91 croreNet Loss of International Combustion (India) reported to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 65.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.9159.89 10 OPM %-3.852.24 -PBDT-2.800.73 PL PBT-4.47-0.93 -381 NP-3.99-0.93 -329
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