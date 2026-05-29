International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 84.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 86.00 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 84.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 14.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 293.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.