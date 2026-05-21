International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.71% to Rs 97.03 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors declined 69.38% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.71% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.44% to Rs 68.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.36% to Rs 213.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.