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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 130.11% in the June 2026 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 130.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 35.32 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 130.11% to Rs 119.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.3235.46 0 OPM %20.1615.26 -PBDT152.3069.44 119 PBT151.8569.06 120 NP119.8252.07 130

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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