International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 130.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 35.32 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 130.11% to Rs 119.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.3235.4620.1615.26152.3069.44151.8569.06119.8252.07

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